UN Raises Alarm Over Jailing of Pakistan’s Human Rights Lawyers, Warns of Threat to Free Speech



Islamabad, Feb 4 — United Nations human rights experts have raised serious concerns over the recent convictions of Pakistani lawyers and human rights defenders Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, warning that their sentencing threatens freedom of expression and the rule of law in the country, according to The Express Tribune.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, five UN special rapporteurs said they were deeply alarmed by the conviction of the couple on multiple criminal charges linked to their social media activity. They stressed that exercising the right to free expression should never be treated as a criminal act, especially not as terrorism.

Mazari and Chattha were convicted last month in Islamabad over alleged posts and reposts on the social media platform X, which authorities described as “anti-state.” The case was filed in August 2025 by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. Investigators claimed the content aimed to undermine state institutions and align with banned groups or individuals.

Their convictions sparked widespread criticism from lawyers, politicians, and civil society groups across Pakistan. The UN experts said the couple received lengthy prison sentences “simply for exercising rights guaranteed by international human rights law.”

They also pointed to the broad and unclear definitions of terrorism related offences in Pakistan’s laws, warning that such vague provisions risk criminalising the work of lawyers and human rights defenders. According to the experts, this trend creates fear and discourages civil society from speaking out.

The statement noted that the two lawyers have faced at least 10 criminal complaints since 2022, although they had never previously been convicted. The experts said this pattern suggested misuse of the legal system to harass and intimidate them because of their advocacy for victims of human rights abuses.

Concerns were also raised about the fairness of the trial. The experts said the proceedings moved with “worrying speed,” leaving the defendants little time to prepare their defence. They also reported obstacles in accessing legal counsel and said evidence was taken in their absence.

Amnesty International also condemned the convictions and called for the couple’s immediate and unconditional release. In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the organisation said the lawyers were being targeted solely for their human rights work and described their trial as rushed and unfair.

Mazari and Chattha were arrested on January 23 while travelling to court and were later sentenced to a combined 17 years of rigorous imprisonment each under various sections of PECA, along with heavy fines.

Human rights groups warn that the case reflects a growing crackdown on dissent in Pakistan, urging authorities to uphold constitutional freedoms, ensure fair trials, and protect those who defend human rights.