Pakistan Resumes Operation Against Afghan Taliban After Holiday Break

Military operations by Pakistan against militant networks have resumed after a brief pause during the Eidul Fitr holidays, according to security officials, according to The Express Tribune. The pause, observed out of respect for the religious festival and at the request of several Islamic countries, ended at midnight between March 23 and 24.

Officials said the campaign, referred to as an operation against Afghan Taliban and TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), is a targeted effort aimed at dismantling militant leadership, supply chains, and support networks believed to be operating from areas under Afghan Taliban control. The operation, they added, will continue until its stated objectives are fully achieved.

The temporary halt had been announced earlier by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who said it followed requests from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye. The pause lasted from March 18 to March 24, allowing space for Eid celebrations.

The broader conflict reflects rising tensions along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. The latest phase began after reported exchanges of fire between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistani positions, which led to retaliatory military actions. Since then, both sides have accused each other of escalation, with clashes intensifying in recent weeks.

Pakistan has maintained that militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan operate from within Afghan territory. Afghan authorities have consistently denied these claims. Despite these denials, Pakistan has previously carried out air strikes targeting what it described as militant camps across the border, particularly following a series of attacks inside Pakistan.

Among these incidents was a suicide bombing in Islamabad, part of a broader wave of violence that heightened security concerns and prompted military responses. In turn, Afghan Taliban forces have reportedly targeted areas near the border, leading to further exchanges.

The tensions are not new but have steadily grown over the past year. A series of explosions in Kabul last October added to the strain, followed by cross-border shelling and retaliatory actions. These developments resulted in casualties on both sides and damage to infrastructure, while also disrupting trade after key border crossings were closed.

As operations resume, the situation remains delicate. While officials stress that the campaign is precise and focused, the risk of further escalation continues to cast a shadow over relations between the neighboring countries.