Hungary Sentences German Anti-Fascist Activist to Eight Years Over Rally Clashes

Budapest, Feb 4 — A Hungarian court has sentenced a German anti-fascist activist to eight years in prison for her role in violent attacks during a far-right rally in Budapest, in a case that has drawn strong political and human rights reactions across Europe, according to Al Jazeera News.

Maja T, 25, was convicted on Wednesday for taking part in assaults against participants at the annual “Day of Honour” event, one of Europe’s largest neo-Nazi gatherings. Prosecutors accused her of attempted aggravated bodily harm and assault as part of an organised criminal group.

The attacks took place ahead of the 2023 rally, when a group of left-wing activists allegedly targeted individuals believed to be far-right extremists. According to prosecutors, nine people were injured, some suffering broken bones and serious head wounds.

Before the verdict was delivered, Maja T told the court that the outcome was politically driven, saying the decision reflected what Hungary’s prime minister wanted. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously described anti-fascist groups linked to the attacks as terrorist organisations. His spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, welcomed the ruling and labelled Maja T an “antifa terrorist” in a post on social media.

Maja T was extradited from Germany to Hungary in December 2024, a move that sparked controversy. Supporters and human rights groups raised concerns over prison conditions and her chances of receiving a fair trial. Last year, Germany’s Constitutional Court ruled that her extradition had been unlawful, citing fears of inhumane treatment in Hungarian custody.

Her father, Wolfram Jarosch, described the trial as politically motivated and said the harsh sentence confirmed his worst fears. The conviction can be appealed.

The “Day of Honour” rally commemorates a failed attempt by Nazi and Hungarian forces to break out of Soviet encirclement during World War II in 1945. The event has long attracted far-right groups from across Europe.

Several suspects connected to the 2023 attacks have already faced trial in different countries. A German court sentenced one woman to five years in prison, while Italy and France have refused to extradite two suspects to Hungary, citing concerns about possible mistreatment.

The case has reignited debate over political extremism, justice, and human rights across the continent.