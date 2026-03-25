Iran Rules Out Talks as U.S. Claims War Goals Nearly Met

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that his country has no intention of engaging in talks with the United States for now, despite Washington’s claim that it is close to achieving its main objectives in the conflict, according to BBC News.

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told state television that while Iran has received messages through “friendly nations,” these do not constitute negotiations. “There is no dialogue nor negotiation taking place,” he said.

His comments followed remarks from the White House earlier in the day that the United States was “very close” to meeting its “core objectives” in Iran. U.S. officials have said discussions with intermediaries including Pakistan, which is acting as a go between, are continuing.

Pakistani authorities previously confirmed the transmission of a 15 point American proposal addressing a possible ceasefire, reportedly involving nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, and limits on Iran’s missile program. The White House has not publicly confirmed details of the plan.

Iranian officials said Tehran has issued five counter demands, including an end to fighting on all fronts, the payment of reparations, and security guarantees against future attacks.

Meanwhile, hostilities persisted. Footage broadcast by regional media showed dark smoke rising from an Israeli power station following what Israel described as an Iranian missile strike. In Tehran, residents reported hearing air defense systems intercepting incoming fire overnight.