UN Experts Condemn Attacks on Palestinian Rights Rapporteur

An independent United Nations body has strongly condemned what it calls “vicious attacks” and disinformation campaigns against Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, according Reuters. The statement comes after several European governments demanded her resignation over remarks she allegedly made about Israel, claims she firmly denies.

Over the past week, Germany, France, and Italy publicly called for Albanese, an Italian human rights lawyer, to step down from her UN mandate. The controversy intensified when Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka cited a social media post claiming Albanese had described Israel as a “common enemy of humanity.” However, a transcript of her February 7 speech in Doha, reviewed by journalists, shows she did not use those words, though she has consistently criticized Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

The UN Coordination Committee of Special Procedures, a group of independent experts that oversees rapporteurs, defended Albanese and accused European ministers of relying on “manufactured facts.” Instead of targeting her, the committee said, governments should focus on holding accountable those accused of war crimes in Gaza, potentially through the International Criminal Court.

The committee also warned that the pressure on Albanese reflects a wider trend of political attacks against independent human rights experts and international judges. Despite being appointed by the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council, special rapporteurs operate independently and cannot easily be removed during their term. Diplomats note there is no precedent for dismissing one, and strong support for Palestinian rights within the council makes such an effort unlikely to succeed.

Tensions around Albanese have also grown beyond Europe. The administration of former US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on her after she urged American companies to reconsider activities she said contributed to human rights violations in Gaza and the West Bank.

As the Gaza conflict continues to divide international opinion, the dispute over Albanese highlights the fragile balance between political pressure and the independence of global human rights watchdogs.