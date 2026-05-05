UN Calls Gaza the World’s Deadliest Place for Journalists

The United Nations Human Rights Office has described Gaza as “the most dangerous place in the world for journalists,” warning that nearly 300 reporters and media workers have been killed since the war began in October 2023, according to The Nation.

In a statement released on World Press Freedom Day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said the conflict has turned Gaza into a deadly zone for the press. He stressed that journalism is essential for free societies, calling a free press “the oxygen of free and open societies.”

Turk said local journalists have carried the burden of reporting from the front lines while international media organizations continue to face limited access to the territory. He noted that many Palestinian reporters have risked and often lost their lives while documenting bombings, displacement and the daily suffering of civilians trapped in the conflict.

The UN Human Rights Office urged governments around the world to move “beyond words of condemnation and solidarity” and take concrete action to protect journalists and ensure accountability for attacks against them. The office also demanded independent access for international news organizations to enter Gaza and report freely.

Turk emphasized that attacks on journalists must be investigated and those responsible held accountable under international law. He warned that silencing reporters during wartime threatens the world’s ability to witness the truth.

The UN rights chief also expressed concern over the growing dangers faced by media workers in Lebanon. He said the country has become increasingly unsafe for journalists in 2026 as clashes between Hezbollah and Israel continue despite a temporary truce.

Although a 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, Israeli airstrikes have continued in parts of southern Lebanon. The strikes have reportedly caused casualties and widespread destruction across several villages.

For many journalists in Gaza and Lebanon, reporting the news has become a mission shadowed by constant danger, fear and loss.