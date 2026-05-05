Abuse Probe Deepens as Portugal Arrests More Police Officers

Portuguese authorities have arrested 15 more police officers in a widening investigation into alleged abuse, torture, and rape in Lisbon, raising serious concerns about misconduct within the country’s police force, according to Euro News.

With the latest arrests on Tuesday, a total of 24 officers are now under investigation. Prosecutors say the suspects face accusations including aggravated torture, rape, abuse of power, and serious assault.

Investigators carried out around 30 searches, including at two police stations in Lisbon where the alleged abuses are believed to have taken place. According to local media reports, many of the victims were among the most vulnerable in society, undocumented migrants, homeless people, and individuals struggling with drug addiction.

The case has shaken public confidence, even as police leadership seeks to reassure citizens. Police director Luís Carrilho said the force maintains a “zero-tolerance” policy toward misconduct and insisted that people should continue to trust the police.

The investigation builds on earlier arrests in March, when seven officers were taken into custody over similar allegations linked to a Lisbon police station. At the time, a court ordered them held in pre-trial detention, citing concerns they could continue criminal activity, interfere with evidence, or disturb public order.

Reports suggest the probe could expand further, possibly involving dozens more officers across different stations, including some in senior positions.

Authorities say the alleged crimes followed a disturbing pattern, with officers reportedly targeting people least able to defend themselves. Earlier cases tied to the same station date back to last year, when additional officers were arrested during raids over suspected offences including torture, physical abuse, embezzlement, and document forgery.

Police officials have stressed that the institution itself reported the case to prosecutors and condemned any behavior that violates the law.

As the investigation continues, the case is likely to test both the accountability of the police and the public’s trust in those meant to protect them.