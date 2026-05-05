Austria Health Cuts Shift Costs Onto Patients

Austria’s public health insurer is set to save tens of millions of euros but much of the burden will fall on patients.

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) expects a deficit of about €431 million this year. In response, it introduced a cost-cutting package in February, approved by Health and Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann.

The measures include higher out of pocket payments for dental care, cuts to certain benefits, and stricter rules for patient transport. Together, these changes are expected to save €23.25 million in 2026 and €34.36 million annually from 2027, a total of roughly €57.6 million within two years.

One of the most noticeable changes is in dental care. Patients will now pay 30 percent of the cost for essential dental prosthetics, up from 25 percent. This alone is expected to bring in €5.82 million this year and €8.74 million next year.

Other savings come from scrapping a family allowance linked to sick pay, as well as small adjustments in how sick leave payments are calculated. These changes are expected to generate modest savings of under €2 million per year.

A larger share of the savings will come from tighter rules on medical transport. From now on, transport costs will only be covered if a doctor confirms in advance that a patient cannot walk. This measure is expected to save €9.7 million this year and €14.6 million next year.

In addition, the insurance fund will no longer cover transport costs when patients are transferred between hospitals for necessary treatment. This is projected to save €6 million this year and €9 million annually from 2027.

The reforms have drawn criticism. Green Party health spokesperson Ralph Schallmeiner asked how many people would be affected, but the ministry did not provide figures, saying such data was not relevant or largely unavailable.

Despite concerns, Minister Schumann defended the measures, arguing they were necessary given the insurer’s financial situation.