Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow Refinery, Trigger Major Blast

A series of powerful Ukrainian drone strikes shook Moscow on Thursday, hitting an oil refinery in the city’s southeast and sending thick black smoke into the sky, according to Reuters. It was the second such हमला in just three days, highlighting Kyiv’s growing ability to strike deep inside Russian territory.

The explosion was so strong that the round metal lid of an oil storage tank was blown high into the air, spinning like a frisbee before crashing down. The attack forms part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to weaken Russia’s oil industry, a key source of funding for its war effort.

The refinery lies just 16 kilometers from the Kremlin, making the strike not only a military action but also a symbolic message. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack was meant to remind ordinary Russians of the war’s reality. In a post on X, he said Russia had launched the war and must now face its consequences.

Kyiv has presented such long-range strikes as evidence that it is gaining momentum in the conflict. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy echoed this message during recent talks with US President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders in France.

Russia, however, rejected the claim that the balance of the war is shifting. A Kremlin aide said Western leaders were being misled, while President Vladimir Putin did not immediately comment.

The attack caused major disruption across Moscow, a city of more than 13 million people. Flights were suspended at all airports, including the busy Sheremetyevo hub, and nearby highways were temporarily closed. Some residents reported no warning sirens, while others said oil residue fell onto cars and windows in surrounding areas.

Although drone strikes on Moscow have occurred since 2023, they had rarely affected daily life on such a scale. This time, the impact was more visible and unsettling.

Beyond the capital, the strikes are beginning to affect Russia’s economy. Fuel shortages have appeared in some regions, and reports suggest the country may need to import fuel despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers. Authorities in Moscow said supplies remain stable, even as officials questioned recent price increases.

For Ukraine, the attacks carry both military and symbolic weight, as images of burning infrastructure spread quickly online. Meanwhile, pro-government voices in Russia have called for action against those sharing such footage, accusing them of aiding the enemy.