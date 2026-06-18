US Lifts Iran Blockade as 60-Day Deal Clock Starts

The United States has lifted its naval blockade of Iran, marking a significant step in a newly signed agreement that could reshape relations between the two countries, according to BBC News. US Vice-President JD Vance confirmed that the deal has officially come into effect, launching a 60-day period aimed at reaching a final and more detailed agreement.

Vance defended the move, emphasizing that Iran would not receive financial benefits or relief from sanctions unless it fully meets the conditions outlined in the agreement. He described the deal as a structured path forward, balancing diplomacy with accountability.

The lifting of the blockade is one of the first visible actions under the agreement, signaling a cautious easing of tensions in a region long marked by conflict. Central to the deal is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route that had been affected by rising hostilities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the agreement, stating that it demonstrated Iran had not “traded its dignity” in negotiations. His remarks reflected an effort to present the deal as both a diplomatic success and a matter of national pride.

The initial agreement was signed late Wednesday by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump. At its core is a 14-point memorandum of understanding that outlines the next steps, including a proposed $300 billion plan for Iran’s reconstruction.

While the agreement offers hope for reduced tensions and economic recovery, much now depends on the outcome of the 60-day negotiation period. Both sides face the challenge of turning a fragile understanding into a lasting and enforceable deal.