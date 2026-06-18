Iran Signals Hormuz Fees After 60-Day Negotiation Period

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that future passage through the Strait of Hormuz will come with fees, as outlined in a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU), though ships will be allowed to pass free of charge during an ongoing 60-day negotiation period, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking on national television, Qalibaf, who leads Iran’s negotiating team, said the strategic waterway would not return to its prewar status. He stressed that Iran considers the strait part of its sovereign rights and intends to charge for services provided to vessels, while still respecting international maritime law.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil transit routes, has been at the center of rising tensions during the recent conflict. Under the new agreement, its reopening marks a cautious step toward stability, even as Iran signals a shift in how it manages the passage.

Qalibaf framed Iran’s position as one of strength, saying the country had resisted pressure from both the United States and Israel. He claimed that none of the objectives set by the two countries at the start of the war had been achieved. According to him, Iran’s military performance and public support at home have strengthened its hand in negotiations.

He also pointed to Iran’s past experience with diplomacy during wartime, including negotiations during the Iran-Iraq war and later nuclear talks, arguing that conflict and dialogue have often gone hand in hand in shaping outcomes.

Reflecting on the recent war, Qalibaf described it as a global event with wide-ranging political, military, and economic consequences. He said Iran had faced some of the world’s most advanced military powers but had managed to hold its ground.

At the same time, he emphasized that negotiation should not be seen as a sign of weakness. Instead, he described it as another form of struggle, one that can secure results that military action alone cannot achieve. He argued that lasting victories must be recorded through political agreements to have meaning beyond the battlefield.

Qalibaf also referred to tensions in Lebanon, claiming that firm warnings from Iran helped prevent further escalation. He suggested that a ceasefire in the region was influenced by both diplomatic efforts and the threat of military response.

As talks continue, Qalibaf made clear that Iran expects its position to be recognized in any final agreement. While the temporary fee-free period offers a window for negotiation, the longer-term future of the Strait of Hormuz may reflect a new balance between sovereignty, security, and global economic interests.