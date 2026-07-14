Ukraine Moves Closer to EU Membership After Breakthrough

Ukraine moved a step closer to joining the European Union on Tuesday as EU ministers approved the opening of a new stage in its membership talks, signaling renewed momentum after years of political delay.

Meeting in Brussels, EU affairs ministers agreed to open “Cluster 6” of accession negotiations, which focuses on external relations, including foreign policy, security, and defense. The move marks another milestone in Ukraine’s long path toward EU membership, according to Euro News.

Irish Minister of State Thomas Byrne, speaking on behalf of the EU Council Presidency, said the decision reflects Ukraine’s determination to move forward despite the challenges of war. “This is a testament to the country’s commitment,” he said.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos described Ukraine’s case for membership as “very strong,” especially in the areas of security and defense. She noted that Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion has transformed it into a highly capable military force, particularly in modern warfare technologies such as drones.

“Ukraine carries more geopolitical weight than ever before,” Kos said, adding that bringing Ukraine into the EU would strengthen Europe’s security, industry, and independence in a world shaped by major powers.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka called the decision a “major political achievement,” highlighting growing cooperation with the EU, including military support, joint defense projects, and deeper political ties.

The breakthrough also reflects a shift in EU politics. For nearly two years, Hungary’s former prime minister Viktor Orbán had blocked progress over concerns about the treatment of Hungary’s minority in western Ukraine. After his recent electoral defeat, the deadlock eased, allowing negotiations to move forward.

Ukraine and neighboring Moldova both applied for EU membership in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion, seeking stronger security and closer ties with Europe. Moldova is also expected to advance in parallel talks.

EU officials say Ukraine is technically ready to move ahead with further negotiation stages, but each step still requires approval from all 27 member states.