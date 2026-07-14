US Backs Bill Threatening 500% Tariffs on India

The White House has backed a proposed US sanctions bill that could impose steep tariffs on countries like India for continuing to buy Russian oil, raising concerns about global trade and economic stability.

A White House official confirmed that President Donald Trump supports the legislation, known as the “Sanctioning Russia Act.” If passed, it would allow the US president to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on imports from nations that maintain energy ties with Russia, according to NDTV.

The bill, introduced by late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, aims to cut off revenue flowing to Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues. Supporters argue that targeting countries buying Russian oil, especially India and China, could increase pressure on Russia and help bring the conflict closer to an end.

Graham had repeatedly said that India and China together account for nearly 70 percent of Russia’s energy exports, making them central to the strategy.

The issue has become more urgent since a US Treasury waiver expired on June 17, 2026. The waiver had allowed India to import Russian crude without facing sanctions. Its end has left India in a legal grey area.

Economists warn that harsh tariffs could hurt India’s economy, with some estimates suggesting a possible drop in GDP of up to 0.5 percent. Key export sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT services could be among the hardest hit.

India has defended its position, saying its energy purchases are based on economic needs, not politics.

The bill has gained renewed attention following Graham’s death, though it faces debate in Washington. Some lawmakers want clearer public support from Trump, while others warn the move could disrupt global trade and deepen economic tensions.