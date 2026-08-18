UK Vows Full Support for Ukraine Despite Russian Warning

The UK has promised to continue supporting Ukraine “100%” after Russia warned London of consequences over the reported use of British-made drones in attacks on Russian territory.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Britain would remain at Ukraine’s side despite Moscow’s threat.

“We are not fair-weather friends,” Burnham said. “We will be there in Ukraine’s hour of need, and that will not change.”

The Russian embassy in London accused Britain of deliberately escalating the war. It warned that the deeper the UK became involved in the conflict, “the higher the price it will pay”. However, the embassy did not explain what form any possible response might take, according to BBC News.

Burnham defended Britain’s policy, saying the UK was providing Ukraine with the means to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. He stressed that this had also been the position of previous British prime ministers and would remain the policy under his leadership.

Russia has repeatedly criticised Britain for supplying Ukraine with military equipment, including drone technology and Storm Shadow missiles. Two British companies are known to have produced drones delivered to Kyiv. A military source confirmed that British-made drones had been used in recent Ukrainian attacks inside Russia.

Ukraine has intensified strikes against targets far behind the front line, including oil refineries, logistics centres and warehouses operated by the online retailer Wildberries. Russian officials said hundreds of drones had been launched towards the Moscow region during the past two days. Air defences reportedly destroyed more than 180 of them, although several people were wounded and a Wildberries warehouse was damaged. A 10-year-old girl was among those injured.

Russian authorities also said that Ukraine had launched about 822 drones towards Russia on Saturday night, including around 600 aimed at Moscow. Seven deaths were reported across the country.

The attacks have begun to affect Russia’s domestic fuel supplies and economy. Ukraine is also using its own newly developed weapons, including the FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile, alongside imported systems.

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. In April, the UK announced plans to send tens of thousands of drones, including long-range strike weapons, in its largest military aid package for Ukraine so far. Burnham has also promised to share “Stone Cloak” technology, designed to disrupt Russian air-defence systems.

The conflict continues to cause heavy civilian casualties. United Nations officials said 437 civilians were killed in Ukraine last month, the highest monthly figure since May 2022. Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile attack killed 17 people in several areas on Tuesday, including 10 villagers in Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region.

The dispute has also increased fears of wider hybrid attacks in Europe. Germany recently warned of a serious threat after an explosive drone was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle airport, an important military hub for Germany and its NATO allies.