Trump Delays Military Strike, Announces Fresh Talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced that new negotiations with Iran will begin on Monday after he decided to cancel what he described as a “massive” military strike against the country. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said diplomacy now offers the best chance to prevent further conflict, although Iran has not confirmed that talks will take place, according to BBC News.

According to Trump, the planned military operation was ready to proceed but was postponed after requests from Iran and key US allies in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. He said these countries believed a diplomatic agreement was within reach, particularly on the security of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

“We’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon,” Trump said, adding that he was “not looking to kill people” and preferred a peaceful solution over military action.

Iran quickly rejected Trump’s claim that it had asked Washington to delay any attack. The country’s semi-official Mehr News Agency called the statement “nothing but a new lie.” However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations through Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz were progressing and were close to being finalised.

The announcement immediately affected global markets. Oil prices fell by more than four percent in Asian trading as investors hoped the talks would reduce the risk of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes.

Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, uncertainty remains. He did not reveal where the negotiations would be held or who would attend. He also declined to say whether the cancelled military operation would have targeted Iran’s energy facilities.

The latest developments come after months of rising tensions and repeated exchanges of military threats. Trump has often warned of severe action against Iran while also insisting that diplomacy remains possible. With both sides still sending mixed signals, the success of the planned negotiations remains uncertain, but they may offer the strongest opportunity yet to ease a conflict that has unsettled the region and shaken global energy markets.