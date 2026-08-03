“When Threats Lose Their Teeth: Iran Diplomacy’s Credibility Crisis”

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, believes President Trump’s on-again, off-again threats against Iran are quietly eroding any hope of a lasting negotiated peace.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Parsi described a troubling rhythm that has come to define Trump’s approach to the conflict: fiery, almost apocalyptic warnings of military action, followed by sudden retreats dressed up as victories. “I think this has become somewhat of a tiresome pattern,” he said, describing a cycle in which the president issues dire threats, then quietly steps back while framing the retreat as though the other side had blinked first, reported by Al Jazeera News.

Still, Parsi acknowledged a silver lining. A president who chooses restraint over further bloodshed, he noted, is preferable to one who plunges the region into deeper war. Diplomacy, however imperfect, deserves another chance.

But patience, he warned, is not infinite. “This cannot go on forever,” Parsi cautioned, pointing to a slow but corrosive erosion of trust on all sides. Every empty threat chips away at America’s credibility. Every reversal raises doubts about whether Washington would actually honor a deal it signed. And every incentive offered at the table becomes harder to believe, since promises, like warnings, now seem negotiable.

In Parsi’s view, the danger isn’t military escalation alone. It’s the slow bleeding of trust itself the invisible currency without which no negotiation, however well intentioned, can ever truly succeed.