Pakistan: Suicide Bombing Outside Swat Police Station Kills 15

At least 15 people, including six police officers, were killed and dozens of others injured in a suicide bombing outside a police station in Pakistan’s northwestern Swat district on Sunday, according to local authorities. The attack prompted district officials to declare an emergency as hospitals and emergency services rushed to treat the wounded.

The explosion occurred at the main entrance of the Kabal police station, a key security installation in the scenic Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police said the attacker attempted to force his way into the station but was stopped by an officer guarding the entrance, according to Pakistan media news. Unable to gain access, the bomber detonated the explosives at the gate, causing a powerful blast that struck police personnel and civilians nearby.

District Police Officer Muhammad Omer said 15 people, including six police officers, lost their lives in the attack. Several others were wounded, with many reported to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Fida Hussain said the police station is located close to police residential facilities and other sensitive government buildings, raising concerns that the attacker may have intended to cause even greater destruction. Authorities said a protest by local youths was taking place elsewhere in the area, but the gathering was some distance from the site of the explosion and was not directly affected.

Emergency responders quickly launched rescue operations. Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said more than 13 ambulances and over 45 rescue workers were deployed to the scene. The injured were given first aid before being transported to hospitals across the district, while rescue teams continued searching the area and assisting victims.

Following the attack, the Deputy Commissioner of Swat declared a district-wide emergency. Public and private hospitals were instructed to remain on high alert, with doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance services, and support staff ordered to provide round-the-clock emergency care. Officials also cancelled approved leave for health workers and emergency responders to ensure adequate staffing.

The district administration directed police and other emergency agencies to strengthen security at sensitive locations, increase patrols, and maintain close coordination in case of further threats. Authorities also ordered hospitals to ensure sufficient supplies of medicines, blood, emergency equipment, and ambulances.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Security agencies have launched an investigation as Pakistan continues to face periodic militant violence in parts of its northwestern region.