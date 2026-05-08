Trump Confirms China Visit, Hails Upcoming Xi Meeting

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his upcoming official visit to China will move forward as scheduled, expressing strong optimism about his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reported by Anadolu.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump struck a warm and confident tone while discussing relations between the world’s two largest economies. He said China had been “great” for his administration economically and suggested that the upcoming summit could strengthen ties between the two nations at a critical moment in global politics and trade.

“We’re going to have a meeting with President Xi. It’s going to be, I think, quite amazing,” Trump said. Reflecting on his relationship with the Chinese leader, he added, “He’s been a friend of mine. I’ve gotten along with him very well over the years.”

Trump is expected to travel to Beijing on May 14 and 15 for his second face-to-face summit with Xi. Their previous in-person meeting took place last year in South Korea, where both leaders discussed trade cooperation, regional security, and broader diplomatic relations.

The upcoming visit is likely to draw global attention as Washington and Beijing continue to navigate complex economic and political challenges. Analysts believe the meeting could play an important role in shaping future cooperation between the two powers, particularly on trade, investment, and international stability.

Despite ongoing tensions between the United States and China in recent years, Trump’s remarks suggested a hopeful and personal approach toward diplomacy with Xi.