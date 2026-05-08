Saudi Arabia Denies Opening Airspace for Iran-Linked Attacks

Saudi Arabia has firmly denied reports claiming that it allowed its airspace to be used for military operations linked to the growing tensions surrounding Iran, according to Arab News. The statement came as anxiety continues to rise across the Gulf region amid fears of a wider regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Speaking through a post on X, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy, Rayed Krimly, rejected what he described as misleading media reports suggesting that the Kingdom had approved the use of its skies for offensive military actions.

Krimly stressed that Saudi Arabia remains committed to easing tensions and encouraging diplomatic solutions rather than fueling conflict. He urged the public and media outlets to be cautious about reports based on unnamed or anonymous sources, especially those falsely claiming to represent Saudi officials.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to stand in support of de-escalation and avoiding escalation,” he said, emphasizing the country’s support for negotiations and ongoing diplomatic efforts. He warned that some circulating reports directly contradicted Saudi Arabia’s long-standing position on regional stability.

The comments come at a delicate moment for the Middle East, where fears of direct confrontation have intensified in recent weeks. Questions have emerged over whether Gulf nations could become more deeply involved in the conflict as military and political tensions continue to grow.

Saudi Arabia, however, has repeatedly called for restraint, dialogue, and peaceful engagement. Riyadh has maintained that regional stability can only be achieved through diplomacy and cooperation, not through military escalation.

As uncertainty spreads across the region, the Kingdom’s latest remarks appear aimed at reassuring both its allies and its citizens that it seeks to remain a voice for calm during an increasingly volatile period.