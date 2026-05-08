Radev Returns to Power as Bulgaria Forms New Government

Bulgaria has a new government, ending weeks of uncertainty after yet another election cycle. Former president Rumen Radev has now returned to power, this time as prime minister, after parliament approved his leadership and cabinet in Sofia, according to ORF News.

Lawmakers elected Radev with 124 votes, while his proposed government received 122. Both decisions faced 70 votes against and 36 abstentions, reflecting a political landscape that remains divided but ready to move forward. With the oath of office completed, the new administration has replaced the previous caretaker government.

Radev’s center-left party, Progressive Bulgaria, had already set the stage for this shift. It won the April 19 parliamentary election with 44.59 percent of the vote, making it the strongest political force in the country and giving Radev a clear path back into leadership.

In his first speech as prime minister, Radev struck a careful balance between ambition and caution. He promised that Bulgaria would act as a “dignified and effective” partner in Europe and on the world stage. At the same time, he emphasized that his government would firmly protect national interests within alliances such as the European Union and NATO.

The challenges ahead are immediate. Bulgaria adopted the euro at the start of 2026, but it still does not have a state budget for the year. Radev has made it clear that passing a new budget will be his government’s top priority, as the country seeks financial stability during a time of political change.

Radev’s return to power comes after he stepped down as president in January 2026, one year before his term was due to end, in order to run in the elections. Known for his more Russia-friendly stance, he has long supported a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine and has criticized EU sanctions on Russia, arguing they have hurt Bulgaria’s economy.