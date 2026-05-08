Trump Announces 3-Day Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, raising cautious hopes for a pause in a long and destructive war, according to Euro News.

The temporary truce is set to begin on Saturday. Trump said he hopes this short break in fighting could open the door to a broader agreement and, eventually, a lasting peace to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement comes as Russia had already declared its own two day unilateral ceasefire to coincide with its Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the end of World War II in Europe. Trump’s plan appears to extend that pause, bringing both sides into a slightly longer, coordinated halt in hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the ceasefire and added that both countries have also agreed to carry out a prisoner exchange. Such exchanges have taken place before during the war, often serving as rare moments of cooperation between the two sides.

In a notable move, Zelenskyy also signed a decree outlining special arrangements for May 9. According to the order, Ukrainian military operations will be suspended in the area around Moscow’s Red Square for the duration of the Victory Day parade. The decision signals an effort to avoid escalation during a highly symbolic national event in Russia.

Despite these steps, it remains unclear whether the ceasefire will hold or lead to deeper negotiations. Previous attempts at temporary truces have often been fragile, breaking down amid continued mistrust and fighting.

For now, the three-day pause offers a brief window of relief and a small but significant test of whether diplomacy can gain ground over conflict.