Tragic Death of Mentally Ill Inmate Sparks Outcry and Demands for Prison Reform in Austria

The death of a 30 year old mentally ill inmate at the Hirtenberg correctional facility in Lower Austria has triggered strong criticism from Austria’s public ombudswoman and renewed calls for urgent reform of prison conditions and mental health care, according to ORF News.

Gaby Schwarz, a member of the Ombudsman’s Office, described the incident as a clear case of systemic failure, warning that the tragedy could have been prevented if long-standing recommendations had been taken seriously. She said the specially secured cell in which the man was held was “completely unsuitable” for someone suffering from severe mental illness. The cell reportedly contained a concrete bed and a table, posing significant risks of injury. Schwarz stressed that safer alternatives, such as padded foam furniture, have been recommended for years but remain largely unused.

According to the weekly newspaper Falter, the inmate was diagnosed with acute psychosis on December 2 and was ordered to be placed under special supervision. Schwarz argued that individuals with such serious psychological conditions should not be kept in ordinary prisons but treated in specialized psychiatric institutions with appropriate medical care and support.

The Eisenstadt public prosecutor’s office has launched a criminal investigation against 12 prison guards on suspicion of causing bodily harm resulting in death and abusing their official authority. They are accused of beating the inmate during a planned transfer to a psychiatric hospital. The man was severely injured and later died in hospital. A forensic examination reportedly found multiple fractures, raising further concerns about the use of force.

Justice Minister Anna Sporrer rejected claims that authorities attempted to conceal the case. She said internal investigations were launched immediately and personnel measures were taken. Sporrer also announced that an independent external review would be conducted to ensure transparency and accountability. Former Justice Minister Alma Zadic, now justice spokesperson for the Greens, has also called for a thorough and independent investigation.

Schwarz expressed hope that this “tragic case” would finally lead to meaningful reforms, better prison conditions, and improved mental health care for vulnerable detainees. She said she remains ready to support any external review to prevent similar tragedies in the future.