South Africa Orders Israeli Diplomat to Leave After Protocol Violations

South Africa has expelled Israel’s top diplomat from the country, giving him just 72 hours to leave following what Pretoria calls serious breaches of diplomatic conduct, according to Agencies.

The South African foreign ministry declared Ariel Seidman, Israel’s chargé d’affaires, persona non grata on Friday. Officials accused him of repeatedly violating diplomatic norms and disrespecting the nation’s sovereignty through a pattern of inappropriate behavior.

Among the most serious allegations, the ministry pointed to official Israeli social media accounts that published insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa. South African authorities view these posts as crossing a clear line in diplomatic relations, where mutual respect between nations remains paramount.

The ministry also criticized the Israeli embassy for failing to notify South African officials about visits by senior Israeli representatives. This breach came to light recently when an Israeli delegation traveled to South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, offering assistance with water management, healthcare, and agriculture. While such aid might typically be welcomed, South African officials condemned the visit as a violation of protocol because they received no advance notice.

In its statement, the foreign ministry described Seidman’s conduct as “a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention”—the international agreement that governs how diplomats should behave abroad. Officials added that these actions had “systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations.”

The Israeli embassy declined to comment on the expulsion.

This diplomatic rupture reflects the deeply strained relationship between the two nations since South Africa became one of Israel’s fiercest critics over the Gaza conflict. In December 2023, South Africa took the extraordinary step of filing a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, a charge Israel has firmly rejected.

Previously, in 2023, South African lawmakers voted to close Israel’s embassy in Pretoria and suspend diplomatic ties entirely. However, that resolution was never actually carried out.

Now, with Seidman’s expulsion, the fragile thread connecting these two nations has grown even thinner, raising questions about whether any working relationship can survive.