Three 13 Year Old Boys Caught After Night of Car Break Ins in Vienna

VIENNA — A late-night crime spree in Vienna’s Liesing district came to an end early Tuesday morning when police caught three 13-year-old boys suspected of breaking into several parked cars, according to Die Presse. Thanks to the alert actions of a local resident, the suspects were quickly identified and stopped before further damage could be done.

At around 12:50 a.m., a 19 year old woman looked out of her apartment window and saw three boys rummaging through her family’s parked car. Realizing something was wrong, she immediately informed her father. He called the police and ran outside to confront the suspects, who fled on foot when they noticed him.

Police officers arrived within minutes and managed to track down and stop the boys nearby. During a search, officers discovered several bank cards and a large amount of cash, totaling several hundred euros, on one of the suspects. He later admitted that he and his two friends had carried out multiple car break-ins that night. The other two boys chose not to comment on the accusations.

Investigators believe the suspects smashed car windows using a small emergency hammer or similar tool to gain access to the vehicles. However, no burglary tools were recovered during the search.

According to police spokesperson Julia Schick, the boys come from Belarus, Syria, and Romania. Because they are under the age of criminal responsibility, they cannot be formally charged. Following instructions from the Vienna public prosecutor’s office, the boys were reported and then released into the care of their legal guardians.

Police praised the quick response of the witness, saying her alertness played a key role in stopping the crime. Authorities also urged residents to remain watchful, especially at night, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.