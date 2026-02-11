Iran Warns US Bases Could Be Targeted If Attacked



TEHRAN — Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, warned that US military bases in the region would be targeted if Washington launches a military attack on Iran, according to Mehr News Agency. His remarks came during an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday while visiting Qatar.

Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Iran would strongly defend itself against any aggression. “If the United States attacks us, we will target its military bases in the region,” he stated firmly.

He also spoke about ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, saying that talks could succeed if both sides act with realism and mutual respect. According to Larijani, Qatar has played a positive role in helping mediate between the two countries.

Larijani stressed that Iran’s missile program is not open for discussion and said that the nation developed its nuclear technology through its own efforts. He added that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons and that this is an area of agreement with the United States.

Addressing Israel’s role, Larijani accused the Israeli government of trying to sabotage the negotiations. He said Israel is looking for excuses to provoke conflict and destabilize the region. “Israel is not only plotting against Iran, but also threatening the stability of the entire Middle East,” he said.

Larijani explained that recent talks in Oman were limited to exchanging messages and that Iran has not yet received a formal proposal from Washington. He noted that negotiations are continuing and that regional countries are working to support the process.

He also emphasized that Iran will not completely halt uranium enrichment, saying it is necessary for peaceful purposes such as energy production and medical research.

Larijani concluded by saying that the US decision to engage in negotiations reflects a more rational approach and could open the door to progress if handled carefully.