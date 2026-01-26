“The Dragon and the Elephant: Xi Signals Warmer Ties with India on Republic Day”

On India’s Republic Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of goodwill, calling India and China “good neighbours, friends and partners, according to Reuters.” His greeting to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, reported by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, struck a hopeful tone after years of strained relations between the two Asian giants.

Xi said that ties between the two countries had continued to improve over the past year and described their relationship as being of “great significance” to global peace and prosperity. He stressed that cooperation, not conflict, was the right path forward. Using a vivid image, he referred to India and China as the “dragon and the elephant dancing together,” suggesting harmony between two ancient civilizations with growing global influence.

The Chinese leader expressed China’s willingness to expand exchanges and cooperation with India. At the same time, he acknowledged the need for both sides to address each other’s concerns, a clear reference to long-standing disputes, in order to maintain stable and healthy relations.

India and China share a 3,800-kilometre disputed border, a source of tension since the 1950s. Relations worsened sharply in 2020 after a deadly clash in the Himalayan region, where 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives. The incident led to heavy militarisation along the border and a deep freeze in diplomatic ties.

However, the past year has brought cautious signs of improvement. High-level meetings between officials from both sides helped reopen dialogue. In 2025, direct flights between the two countries resumed, while trade and investment began to grow again. These changes came amid shifting global politics and a more confrontational foreign policy from US President Donald Trump.

Xi’s Republic Day message may not erase old wounds, but it signals a desire to move forward carefully, and with an eye on cooperation rather than conflict.