Tensions Rise: US Targets Iran Port Amid Ongoing Talks

The United States has carried out fresh military strikes on Iran, targeting a site in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, a key location near the Strait of Hormuz, according to BBC News.

US Central Command (Centcom) said its forces struck an Iranian ground control station that was preparing to launch a drone. It also confirmed that four Iranian one-way attack drones were shot down after being identified as threats in the area. Iranian media reported hearing explosions east of the city around the same time.

The latest action comes at a sensitive moment. A fragile ceasefire is in place, and both sides are engaged in ongoing negotiations to end a three-month conflict. That war has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes, causing global energy prices to rise.

Centcom described the strikes as “measured” and “purely defensive,” saying the goal was to protect US forces and maintain stability during the ceasefire.

However, Iran strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a serious violation of the truce. Officials warned that any hostile action would not go unanswered. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also claimed it had shot down a US drone and fired at other aircraft entering its airspace, though it did not provide details.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump said Iran’s position in negotiations is weakening. He suggested that the US may consider further military action if talks fail, while also urging Gulf countries to normalize ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

Despite earlier optimism about a possible agreement, tensions now appear to be rising again, leaving the future of the ceasefire uncertain.