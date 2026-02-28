Tehran in Flames: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Iranian Fury

In the heart of Tehran, where ancient minarets pierce the sky like silent sentinels, chaos erupted on February 28, 2026, according to Al Jazeera News. Thick plumes of smoke curled upward, twisting like angry spirits, as explosions thundered through the capital and four other cities across Iran. The air hummed with fear, a stark reminder of how fragile peace can be in a world teetering on the edge of war.

It began with Israel’s bold move. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a “pre-emptive” strike, aimed at thwarting what he called an imminent threat from Tehran. Moments later, President Donald Trump appeared in a video, his voice steady yet fierce, confirming U.S. forces had joined in “major combat operations.” He vowed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions, unhappy with their stance in recent talks that crumbled like dry sand. Washington had been piling pressure on Iran to rework its nuclear deal, but frustration boiled over.

Iran didn’t wait long to respond. The Revolutionary Guards unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones toward Israel, lighting up the night sky like vengeful fireworks. Sirens wailed across Israeli cities, urging people into shelters as intercepts boomed overhead. Retaliation spread wider, Iran targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, with explosions rocking Manama and Al Udeid airbase. Officials in Tehran promised a “crushing” comeback, their words echoing the pain of last June’s 12-Day War, which left Iran’s defenses in tatters.

Memories of that brief but brutal clash linger fresh in Israel, where leaders see Iran as an existential foe. Yet, gathering the full story from inside Iran remains a shadowy challenge, visas for international journalists are rare, leaving the world to piece together fragments from afar.

As cyber attacks hit Iranian media and U.S. B-2 bombers struck nuclear sites like Natanz and Fordow, the region holds its breath. This isn’t just a skirmish; it’s a storm that could reshape the Middle East, where old grudges fuel new fires.__Photo Courtesy IRNA