Macron Calls Urgent UN Meeting After US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The Middle East was thrust into a new wave of conflict on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, sparking fears of a wider war and prompting urgent diplomatic reactions around the world, according to Arab News.

In a strongly worded statement, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, warning that the sudden outbreak of war could have “serious consequences for international peace and security.” France was joined in its call by Bahrain, Colombia, Russia, and China, reflecting growing global alarm.

Macron also held separate talks with several key regional leaders, including those of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, and the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, underscoring France’s efforts to prevent further escalation. He said France stood ready to assist its regional partners if needed.

“The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop,” Macron posted on X. He urged Iran’s leadership to return to honest negotiations over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and to end actions that destabilize the region.

The coordinated airstrikes followed a statement from US President Donald Trump, who said the attacks aimed to eliminate threats against the United States and give Iranians “a chance to reclaim their future” from their rulers.

As night fell, uncertainty gripped the region. Diplomats raced to contain the fallout, while millions watched with anxiety as tensions between global powers deepened. The world now stands on edge, waiting to see if diplomacy can cool the flames before they consume the entire Middle East.