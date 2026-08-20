China Rejects Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ Threat on Iran

Beijing Urges Diplomacy as US Tightens Pressure on Tehran

TEHRAN: China has rejected US President Donald Trump’s new campaign of economic pressure against Iran, calling instead for diplomacy and political dialogue to end the conflict, according to Mehr News Agency.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said sanctions and pressure would not solve the crisis. Speaking in Beijing on Thursday, he urged all sides to act responsibly and pursue a peaceful settlement.

“Imposing sanctions and pressuring do not help to solve the issue,” Lin said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Trump announced what he described as “the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country” against Iran. He said Washington would target financial and commercial channels that provide Tehran with economic support.

The US president also warned that countries, companies, airports and financial institutions that offer Iran any form of assistance could face serious economic consequences.

The language marked an unusually sweeping escalation in Trump’s rhetoric against Tehran. His warning suggested that Washington may seek to widen pressure beyond Iran itself and target countries or businesses that continue dealing with the country.

However, the full details, scope and enforcement of the proposed measures have not yet been announced. The gap between the scale of Trump’s language and the practical steps that may follow will be closely watched by Iran’s trading partners, energy markets and US allies.

China, one of Iran’s most important economic partners, made clear that it favours talks over punitive measures.

The tensions come after the United States and Israel launched military action against Iran in February. Iran later responded by targeting US bases and assets in the Middle East, according to Iranian authorities.

With the conflict continuing, Beijing’s message reflects growing concern that harsher economic pressure could deepen regional instability rather than bring the parties closer to peace.