EU Summit: 19 EU States Demand Swift Action on Migration

At a European Union summit in Brussels, Austria joined 18 other member states in calling for tougher migration policies, urging faster asylum procedures and stricter deportations, according to Heute. Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, alongside leaders from countries including Italy and Denmark, pushed for quicker action to manage irregular migration across the bloc.

In a joint letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and other EU leaders, the group argued that while important migration reforms have already been agreed upon, the focus must now shift to putting those plans into practice and delivering concrete results.

A key proposal in the letter is to process asylum applications and organize deportations more closely with countries outside the EU. The leaders suggested setting up joint return centers in third countries, where migrants without legal residence rights in the EU could be sent.

According to the signatories, such measures could weaken human smuggling networks, reduce incentives for irregular migration, and make it easier to return people who are not allowed to stay. They stressed that all actions should remain in line with EU laws and international agreements.

The letter points to cooperation between Italy and Albania as an early example of this approach. Several other countries are reportedly exploring similar arrangements.

The group also called on other EU member states to join these efforts and urged the European Commission to continue offering political and financial support. International organizations such as the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are expected to play a role as well.

Chancellor Stocker described the current shift as a success for countries that have long demanded stricter migration rules. He said the EU is now moving toward what he called the “right priorities,” including faster asylum decisions, stronger border procedures, and consistent deportations.

The 19 leaders concluded their letter with a clear message: the time for discussion is over, and the EU must now act decisively to deliver real results.