After Public Outcry, Austria Promises Fairer Pension and Disability Reviews

Austria has announced major reforms to its pension and disability assessment system following growing public anger over how vulnerable people have been treated during medical evaluations, according to ORF News.

The move comes after weeks of sharp criticism aimed at the country’s Pensions Insurance Institution (PVA), the Social Ministry Service (SMS), and court-appointed medical experts. Many citizens seeking disability benefits, pensions, or care allowances said they felt humiliated, ignored, and unfairly judged during the assessment process.

Several affected individuals shared painful experiences, describing interviews and medical checks as cold, dismissive, and lacking compassion. Advocacy groups for people with disabilities, patient organizations, the Chamber of Labour, and many ordinary citizens added to the pressure, demanding urgent reforms.

In response, Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann has now pledged concrete steps to restore trust in the system and ensure that people are treated with dignity.

Among the planned reforms is the introduction of a new code of conduct for all medical assessors, aimed at promoting respectful and professional behavior. People undergoing examinations will also now have the clear right to bring a trusted companion with them for emotional support.

In addition, both the PVA and the Social Ministry Service will establish a formal complaints procedure, allowing citizens to report unfair treatment or raise concerns about their assessments. A practical guideline will also be introduced to help standardize procedures and make decisions more transparent and consistent.

Following a direct meeting with the leadership of the PVA on Friday, both sides agreed to move forward quickly with the reforms.

Until recently, Schumann had stressed that political influence over social insurance institutions was limited because of their self-governing structure. However, her latest actions suggest a stronger and more active role by the government.

“Austria is a welfare state,” Schumann said in a statement. “Those who need support must receive it and they must receive it on the basis of transparent and understandable decisions.”

For many affected families, the announcement offers a sense of hope that future assessments may be guided not only by rules, but also by humanity.