Supreme Court Is Kashmir’s Last Hope for Statehood: Deputy CM

Kashmir’s Statehood Now Rests With Supreme Court, Says Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary

Jammu, Oct 11 — Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said Saturday that the people of the Union Territory now look to the Supreme Court as their “last ray of hope” for the restoration of statehood, accusing the BJP-led central government of lacking sincerity on the issue, according to GK News.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Bhagwati Nagar to review road restoration works damaged by August floods, Choudhary said the Supreme Court had always stood as a symbol of justice for the people of India. “The court should hear the heartbeat of the people, not the politicians,” he said. “If statehood is left to the BJP, they will never restore it. They have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir.”

His remarks came days after the apex court granted the Centre four weeks to respond to petitions demanding the return of statehood and early assembly elections.

Choudhary criticized the BJP for what he called “lollipop politics,” saying the party was demanding a report card from the National Conference (NC) government while ignoring the problems it had failed to solve during its own rule. “Unemployment, daily-wager regularization, and corruption remain unaddressed,” he said.

He added that the NC sought statehood not for political gain but “for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, so that the dual system of governance ends and administration improves.”

Responding to reports that his security cover had been downgraded after he questioned the Lieutenant Governor’s functioning, Choudhary said, “If the situation has improved so much, withdraw my security along with others, including those from BJP, Congress, and PDP. I seek no special treatment.”

He accused the Lt. Governor’s administration of stalling files approved by the elected government, including those related to business rules and officer transfers, and called for a probe into a ₹28,000 crore industrial package and illegal mining operations.

Rejecting any possibility of an alliance with the BJP, Choudhary said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given the National Conference a democratic mandate. We will not bow before anyone — we would rather sacrifice our government than surrender our principles.”