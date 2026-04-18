Iran Shuts the Strait of Hormuz Once More, Blaming U.S. “Broken Promise”

Tensions Rise as Iran Tightens Grip on Key Oil Route



Iran has once again tightened control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, accusing the United States of breaking commitments to ease restrictions, according to NDTV. The move has raised fresh concerns in global energy markets and added strain to an already fragile regional ceasefire.

Iranian military officials announced Saturday that the waterway had “returned to its previous status” of strict oversight, just one day after Tehran said it was open following a temporary truce linked to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The strait, which carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, is now under what authorities described as “full management and control” by Iran’s armed forces.

State media reports say Tehran’s decision came after Washington maintained its naval blockade on ships traveling to and from Iranian ports. Iranian officials argue that this contradicts understandings reached during recent de-escalation efforts. They warned that shipping conditions will remain restricted unless full maritime access is restored.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded by insisting the blockade would continue at “full force” until Iran agrees to broader demands, including limits on its nuclear program. His remarks, marked by sweeping and forceful language, have been criticized by Iranian officials as excessive rhetoric that escalates tensions rather than encouraging diplomacy.

The situation highlights how quickly optimism can fade. Only a day earlier, Iran had reopened the strait after a ceasefire linked to the conflict in Lebanon. That pause in hostilities had briefly raised hopes for stability in the region.

The recent conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes in late February, has caused significant casualties across multiple countries. Meanwhile, Iran has partially reopened parts of its eastern airspace, allowing some international flights to resume.

With shipping routes uncertain again, the latest developments show how delicate the situation remains and how strongly political messaging, especially from Washington, continues to influence events on the ground.