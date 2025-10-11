Several Injured as Mass Brawl Erupts at Vienna Train Station

Vienna — Several Injured as Mass Brawl Erupts at Train Station

A chaotic scene unfolded at a Vienna train station late Friday when a violent brawl broke out between two groups, leaving several people injured and prompting a swift police response, authorities confirmed Saturday.

According to initial reports, the altercation began after a group of young men allegedly harassed passersby near the station, leading to a heated argument with another group present at the scene. What began as a verbal exchange quickly turned into a physical fight, with punches thrown and multiple people sustaining injuries.

Emergency responders said several individuals suffered lacerations, bruises, abrasions, and one broken hand. Three of the injured received immediate medical attention from Vienna’s professional rescue service before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the brawl involved two distinct groups — one comprising young men aged 17 to 19 from Ukraine and Russia, and another group of Austrian men and women aged between 26 and 30.

Officers from multiple patrol units quickly intervened, bringing the situation under control and detaining everyone involved. Video footage from witnesses circulating on social media shows police vehicles converging on the area as bystanders looked on in shock.

Authorities have since launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the confrontation and whether any criminal charges will follow. Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to establish who initiated the violence.

Vienna police have urged calm and appealed to the public not to spread speculation online while the inquiry continues.