Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig has launched a sharp counterattack on FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, accusing him of avoiding the burden of government while attacking those who shoulder it. The dispute has reignited Austria’s political clash over tax policy and the future of the country’s aviation levy, reporte by Heute

The conflict began after Kickl criticised the ÖVP for complaining about its SPÖ coalition partner. “Who chose the Marxist SPÖ as a coalition partner to preserve their own power and, together with Marterbauer, tied two huge burden packages against Austrians?” Kickl asked, calling the People’s Party “hypocrites.”

Ludwig, however, sees the criticism as hollow. “It is easy to comment from the sidelines,” he told Heute. “Herbert Kickl was given the mandate to form a government, and he returned it when things became serious.” For Ludwig, political responsibility means accepting unpopular decisions, especially when the federal budget must be consolidated.

A fight over flying

At the centre of the quarrel is Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer’s proposal to raise the flight tax for business- and first-class passengers. Marterbauer has rejected abolishing the levy outright, saying the state cannot give up the roughly 190 million euros it is expected to raise amid a strained budget.

The SPÖ argues that passengers in premium cabins should pay more than economy travellers, while families taking an annual holiday should receive greater relief. Marterbauer has described higher charges for business and first-class tickets as “well arguable.”

The ÖVP strongly disagrees. Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer dismissed the idea as “class struggle and new tax fantasies,” warning that higher levies could weaken Austria’s aviation industry. ÖVP governors Thomas Stelzer and Johanna Mikl-Leitner have also criticised Marterbauer’s tax plans.

Ludwig’s message

Ludwig defended the government’s search for budget solutions, saying the real question is how financial burdens should be fairly distributed. “The federal government is struggling to find viable solutions,” he said. “That includes the question of who contributes what. This deserves objectivity and a willingness to talk, because that is what we were elected for.”

His final blow was direct: “Anyone who avoids this work has no right to criticise others for doing it. Vienna stands by its responsibility and works on solutions rather than commands from the sidelines.”

The exchange reveals more than a personal feud. It exposes the tension inside Austria’s coalition: a government trying to repair public finances, while opposition leaders exploit every unpopular compromise for political advantage.