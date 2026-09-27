State Supervision of Religious Classes “Complex,” Says Austrian Education Minister

Vienna’s Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) says he is ready to discuss tighter state control over the supervision of religious education teachers, but warns that international treaties and Austria’s constitution set firm boundaries. Speaking on ORF’s “Pressestunde,” he also defended planned cuts to Latin lessons and pilot projects for a six year primary school.

Integration Minister Claudia Bauer (ÖVP) had called on Saturday for stronger state oversight of denominational religious instruction, singling out Islamic religious education as an area where the state is “blind on one eye.” Wiederkehr pointed to the government programme, which envisages a “religion-independent school inspectorate,” but stressed that religious teachers are already bound by the republic’s values and laws, with consequences for breaches.

Responsibility for religious education is currently shared: churches and religious communities decide content and delivery, while the state retains a supervisory role. Moving full professional oversight to the state would be “not trivial at all under constitutional law,” Wiederkehr said, noting existing international agreements with the Vatican. He called for talks on how the state can better accompany this supervision.

Since the headscarf ban for girls under 14 took effect this school year, there have been around 20 reports nationwide cases where girls, despite repeated talks between school leadership, education authorities and parents, continued to wear headscarves at school. These files were passed to administrative bodies, which process them and may impose penalties.

Wiederkehr expressed confidence that a new “middle school leaving certificate” could be introduced within this legislative period, though much groundwork remains. Officials are still working out what happens if a pupil, after nine years of compulsory schooling, does not reach the required level. He also stood by plans to reduce Latin teaching hours and introduce a new subject in media and democracy education. “Will the West perish because of this? No,” he said.

While there is currently no majority in parliament for a six-year primary school, as education minister he can launch pilot trials and says enough schools are interested. On the summer heatwave, he argued that heat effects on schooling are actually a reason against shortening summer holidays, even as he acknowledged the burden long breaks place on parents. Some relief is expected next summer through an expanded “summer school” for children with insufficient German skills.

Opposition parties FPÖ and the Greens found little to praise in Wiederkehr’s TV appearance, while business groups welcomed his commitment to the “middle school leaving certificate” and called for a factual debate on summer holidays.