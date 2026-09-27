Switzerland Votes “No” to Rigid Neutrality, “Yes” to Sanctions

Swiss voters have sent a clear message: the country’s historic neutrality does not mean standing aside when international law is broken. In a landslide referendum, more than 70% rejected a proposal that would have tied Switzerland’s hands, barring it from imposing sanctions without UN approval and blocking closer ties with Nato, according to BBC News.

The initiative, openly backed by Moscow and championed by the right wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), sought to lock in a rigid reading of neutrality born at the 1815 Congress of Vienna and later codified in the 1907 Hague Convention. The federal government and every other major party urged a no vote, arguing that neutrality has always allowed flexibility.

Lukas Golder of research institute Gfs.bern told public broadcaster SRF that the result was not a rejection of neutrality itself, but a vote in favour of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. “People have a clear idea of what Switzerland’s neutrality is supposed to achieve,” he said.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis put it plainly during a televised debate: “Neutrality does not mean indifference.” While Switzerland will keep its ban on exporting arms to countries at war, it recently refused Germany’s request for tank ammunition destined for Kyiv, it will not “look away when we see violations of the very international rules that allow us to live in peace.”

The vote also revives uncomfortable chapters of Swiss history; remaining neutral through the Second World War while banking Nazi looted gold and turning away thousands of Jewish refugees policies for which Bern apologised in the 1990s.

In a system where major decisions often go to the people, Sunday’s result redraws the line between non alignment and moral responsibility. Switzerland, it seems, chooses peacekeeping over passivity.