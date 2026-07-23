Iran Says US Policy, Not Mediators, Blocks Diplomacy

Iran Says US Policy, Not Lack of Mediators, Is Main Barrier to Diplomacy

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed suggestions that more intermediaries are needed to revive communication with the United States, saying the real obstacle is Washington’s approach toward Tehran rather than the absence of diplomatic channels, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking on the sidelines of a reception for visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al Zaidi in Tehran, Araghchi said Iran has no shortage of countries willing to facilitate dialogue with the United States. However, he stressed that meaningful progress will remain impossible unless Washington changes what he described as its “irrational, expansionist and hegemonic” policies toward Iran.

“The issue is not how messages are exchanged,” Araghchi said. “The real problem is the United States’ unwillingness to respect the Iranian nation and its sovereign interests.” He added that a shift in US policy, rather than behind-the-scenes diplomacy, is essential for improving relations.

The remarks came after speculation that Iraq could play a greater mediating role following Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s recent visit to Washington. According to Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi, the Iraqi leader’s discussions in Tehran are focused on easing regional tensions while strengthening cooperation in trade, transportation and natural gas imports.

Araghchi also said security cooperation between Iran and Iraq continues to make steady progress under existing bilateral agreements, although he acknowledged that some border areas still require greater attention from both governments.

Looking ahead to the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, the foreign minister said Tehran and Baghdad have been coordinating preparations for months. He expressed confidence that security, transportation and logistical arrangements are well in place, ensuring that millions of pilgrims can participate safely despite ongoing regional tensions.

His comments underscore Iran’s position that future diplomatic progress with Washington depends not on finding new mediators, but on what Tehran sees as a fundamental change in US policy and a greater respect for Iran’s sovereignty.