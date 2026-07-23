Austrian Interior Minister Karner Backs Crackdown After NGO Smuggling Claims

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has weighed in on a growing political row over a video released by Europe’s border agency Frontex, which appears to show a possible transfer of migrants from suspected smugglers to the rescue ship Sea Watch 5 in the central Mediterranean.

The footage, made public after Frontex surveillance, has fueled sharp accusations from right-wing politicians and renewed the long-running dispute over the role of NGOs in sea rescues, according to Kronen Zeitung. Karner said Austria is working to help enforce the European asylum pact and to push for return centers outside Europe, arguing that this is the way to weaken the smuggling networks behind irregular migration.

The video reportedly shows small boats moving between a speedboat and the Sea Watch 5 on May 11, 2026, around 70 kilometers northeast of Tripoli. People in red life vests can be seen being transferred onto the NGO vessel, while masked men believed to be smugglers appear on the smaller boat. Critics say the images suggest a coordinated handover rather than a spontaneous rescue.

Italian prosecutors have now opened an investigation into suspected aid to illegal immigration. According to media reports, the captain of the Sea-Watch 5, a Dutch national, is among those under scrutiny. The ship later arrived in Brindisi with 166 migrants on board.

The case has been seized on by far-right figures across Europe. In Germany, AfD leader Alice Weidel accused rescue groups of working “hand in hand” with criminal networks. In Austria, FPÖ politician Petra Steger also used the controversy to attack NGO sea rescue.

Sea-Watch strongly rejected the accusations. The organization said the footage proves nothing beyond the existence of a rescue operation and accused European authorities of supporting Libyan actors despite repeated reports of violence against migrants. It also said the Sea-Watch 5 had been threatened, fired upon, and targeted by Libyan militias on several occasions.

The dispute has once again exposed the harsh divide in Europe’s migration debate: for some, rescue ships are lifesavers; for others, they are part of a system that encourages dangerous crossings.