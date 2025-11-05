Partial U.S. Withdrawal from Romania Not a Threat, Officials Say

NATO, Romania Downplay Concerns Over Partial U.S. Troop Withdrawal

BUCHAREST — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Romanian President Nicușor Dan sought to calm concerns over the partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Romania, emphasizing that the move would not weaken the country’s defense or NATO’s eastern flank, according to Euro News.

Speaking Wednesday at a joint press conference, Rutte described the adjustments to U.S. forces as routine. “Adjustments to U.S. force posture are not unusual,” he said. “Even with this adjustment, the U.S. force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years.”

The U.S. announced last week that a rotating brigade currently stationed in Romania would be withdrawn and not replaced. Washington characterized the move as a “positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility,” while stressing that its overall troop presence in Europe remains robust. Between 80,000 and 100,000 U.S. troops are deployed across the continent at any given time, depending on operations and exercises.

Rutte emphasized that NATO has plans in place to defend frontline countries, including through the Eastern Sentry operation, launched in response to recent drone incursions in several member states. He also highlighted the Dacian Fall exercise this month in Romania and Bulgaria, involving some 5,000 troops from 10 NATO countries, as proof of the alliance’s rapid-response capability.

President Dan echoed Rutte’s reassurances, saying he had “no concern” over the U.S. troop adjustments. He pointed to NATO exercises and coordinated operations as evidence that the alliance can quickly mobilize forces to defend Romanian territory.

Both leaders stressed that the withdrawal should be viewed as a routine adjustment rather than a reduction in NATO’s commitment, signaling continued U.S. and alliance support for the security of Eastern Europe.