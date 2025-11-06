Visas Revoked for Crimes, Tweets, and Politics Under Trump Policy

Washington — The Trump administration has revoked nearly 80,000 non-immigrant visas since taking office on January 20, in what officials describe as part of a sweeping effort to tighten U.S. immigration controls and broaden national security screening, according to Reuters.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the revocations span a wide range of offenses from driving under the influence to assault and theft, reflecting an assertive push to enforce moral and legal standards among visa holders. About 16,000 cases involved DUIs, 12,000 stemmed from assaults, and 8,000 were tied to theft, accounting for nearly half of all cancellations this year.

The crackdown extends beyond criminal violations. In recent months, the State Department has expanded social media vetting and tightened background checks, with some visas revoked over online political expression. At least six individuals reportedly lost their visas following social media remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In August, Washington also rescinded more than 6,000 student visas, citing overstays, legal breaches, and, in a few instances, alleged “support for terrorism.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in May that “hundreds, perhaps thousands” of additional visas had been withdrawn from individuals engaged in activities contrary to U.S. foreign policy.

New directives instruct American diplomats to scrutinize applicants with political activism or views deemed “hostile” to U.S. interests. Officials have reportedly linked some visa and green card revocations to expressions of support for Palestinians or criticism of Israel, labeling such positions as threats to U.S. foreign policy and associating them with pro-Hamas sentiment.