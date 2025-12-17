Putin slams West’s ‘war hysteria’ as EU mulls Russian assets for Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will achieve its objectives and rejected war with the West as the European Union considers seizing Russian monies to fund Ukraine, as the war is now in its fourth punishing winter.
During a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Ministry of Defence officials, Putin was quoted by state media as describing calls in the West to prepare for war with Russia as “hysteria and a lie”.
EU officials want to use the frozen assets to underwrite a 90 billion euros ($105bn) “reparations loan” to Ukraine.

