Ten Days of Tension: Afghanistan and Pakistan Still Refuse to Talk

Ten days in, and the guns have not gone quiet but neither has the diplomacy.

The conflict between Kabul and Islamabad has stretched into its tenth consecutive day, with both sides still exchanging fire along one of the world’s most volatile borders. Both governments have spoken the word “dialogue.” Neither has actually sat down for it, according to TOLOnews. And in that gap between words and action, the danger quietly grows.

Russia stepped into that gap this week. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov picked up the phone and called his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing genuine concern about what is unfolding in the region. Lavrov’s message was measured but direct problems of this kind must be resolved through political dialogue, not weapons. Russia, he added, stands ready to help make that happen.

Muttaqi’s response carried its own quiet weight. The Islamic Emirate, he said, remains committed to diplomacy but defending Afghan soil is a right that cannot be negotiated away. It was the sound of a door left open, with a foot firmly planted against it.

Russia is not alone in its concern. China and Turkey have both spoken out, calling the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict harmful to regional stability and offering their cooperation. But as political analyst Khalil Ahmad Nadem noted bluntly, many of the countries best positioned to help are currently consumed by the fires burning across the Middle East. Good intentions, it seems, are waiting their turn.

Political analyst Fazl-ur-Rahman Mumtaz went further, suggesting the conflict is not truly a war between two peoples at all but one imposed on Afghans by outside forces, with Pakistan’s military undertaking a project that ordinary Pakistanis never asked for.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have reportedly been exploring mediation channels, according to Agence France-Presse. But with the Iran crisis demanding attention across the Gulf, that effort too has stalled before it started.

Ten days. No talks. No ceasefire. And a growing chorus of concerned voices from Moscow to Beijing to Ankara that so far amounts to little more than noise.

The border is still burning. The table remains empty.