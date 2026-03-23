Pakistan Faces Surge in Terror Violence, Ranks Highest Globally

Pakistan has ranked highest on the Global Terrorism Index for the first time, according to a new report released by the Institute for Economics and Peace. The findings point to a worsening security situation, as terrorist violence continues to rise across the country, according to The Express Tribune.

The report, which measures the impact of terrorism in 163 countries, shows that Pakistan recorded 1,139 terrorism-related deaths in 2025. This marks a six percent increase compared to the previous year. Alongside the rise in fatalities, the country also experienced 1,045 terrorist incidents, reflecting a steady escalation in attacks.

Researchers noted that the level of violence has now reached its highest point since 2013. The report highlights that ongoing tensions with neighboring Afghanistan have added to the instability, creating an environment where militant groups continue to operate and expand their influence.

Among these groups, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was identified as the deadliest. It has been responsible for more than two-thirds of all terrorist attacks in Pakistan since 2009. The report states that the TTP has carried out five times as many attacks as the Balochistan Liberation Army, the second most active group in the country.

Globally, the TTP is now ranked as the third deadliest terrorist organization. It is also the only group among the four most dangerous worldwide to have increased its activity over the past year. The others listed include Islamic State, Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen, and al-Shabaab.

The report paints a concerning picture of Pakistan’s security landscape. As violence intensifies and regional tensions remain unresolved, the country faces growing challenges in controlling militant activity and ensuring stability for its people.