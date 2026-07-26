Oil Tanker Explodes After Hitting Naval Mine in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN — An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly striking a naval mine while sailing outside a navigation route designated by Iran, according to local media reports.

Tasnim News Agency, citing Defa Press, reported that the vessel had departed from the route announced by Iranian authorities before the explosion occurred, according to Tasnim News Agency. The incident took place several hours after the tanker allegedly deviated from the approved passage through the strategically important waterway.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that ships operating in the Strait of Hormuz should remain within the navigation routes designated by the country. According to the reports, Tehran had cautioned that any vessel leaving the prescribed route would be responsible for the consequences of its actions.

No official information has yet been released regarding the number of crew members on board, possible casualties, or the extent of the damage caused by the explosion. It also remains unclear who laid the naval mine or whether an independent investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments. Any security incident in the narrow waterway often raises concerns over regional stability and international energy supplies.

The claims reported by Iranian media have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate response from the tanker’s operator or other international maritime authorities.