Pakistan Deports Hundreds of Families, Prisoners to Afghanistan in Single Day

TORKHAM, Afghanistan — In a single day, Pakistan deported 300 Afghan families and handed over 350 prisoners through the Torkham border crossing, Afghan officials said Sunday, marking one of the largest single-day returns in recent weeks, reported by Tolo News.

Authorities in Nangarhar province confirmed that the deportees, including 20 families among the prisoners, were given essential assistance before being transported to their home regions.

Bakht Jamal Gohar, head of migrant transportation in Torkham, told reporters: “In the past 24 hours, 300 families have been returned, and in addition, the Pakistani side has handed over 350 prisoners to us. Some of these deportees even possessed legal documents.” He added that all were transferred to their respective provinces by the transportation committee.

Many deportees voiced pleas for aid and resettlement support. Ejazul Haq, recently returned, said: “All our belongings were left behind. I only brought one mattress and a bed with me.”

Sharbat Khan, who had spent four decades in Pakistan, said he was happy to return but urged the authorities to provide land in addition to relief goods.

Among those deported was Abdullah, a 50-year-old from Kunar’s Nari district, who had lived in Pakistan for 30 years and has three disabled sons. “I was working as a laborer when police came, arrested me, and deported me,” he said. “Eight days later, my children were also deported.” His son Sharifullah recounted the family’s frantic search, moving between police stations before learning of Abdullah’s expulsion.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations reported that, beyond the Torkham returns, a total of 747 families were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran on the same day.

The mass deportations come amid a broader Pakistani crackdown on undocumented migrants, which has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Afghan officials continue to call on the international community for increased humanitarian assistance to cope with the influx.