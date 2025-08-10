ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — A Russian airstrike struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, severely damaging a central bus station and leaving scores injured, officials reported.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the city’s military administrator, the bus terminal in downtown Zaporizhzhia was hit by a precision-guided glide bomb, causing extensive destruction to the facility and surrounding infrastructure.

Initial reports from Ukrainian authorities indicate that at least 19 people were wounded in the attack. Fedorov cautioned that the true toll may rise, as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble. “There are reports that more individuals remain trapped beneath the debris,” he wrote on Facebook.

The strike adds to the escalating violence in Ukraine’s southeast, where Russian forces have intensified their bombardment of key cities amid ongoing military operations. Zaporizhzhia, a strategic hub due to its industrial and energy facilities, has faced repeated attacks in recent months, exacerbating civilian suffering.

Local emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist victims and secure the area, but the full extent of casualties and damage remains unclear. Hospitals in the city are reportedly treating a surge of wounded civilians.

The attack on a civilian transport hub has drawn condemnation from Ukrainian officials and international observers alike, who emphasize the growing humanitarian toll as the conflict grinds on.

As of now, there has been no immediate response or confirmation from Russian authorities regarding the airstrike.

The situation remains fluid, with local authorities urging caution and calling for increased humanitarian aid to support the affected population as rescue efforts continue.

The assault on Zaporizhzhia’s bus station underscores the war’s brutal impact on civilian infrastructure and the mounting challenges faced by Ukraine amid the protracted conflict.