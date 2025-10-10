Pakistan Security Forces Crush Militant Cell in Fierce Orakzai Operation

Security Forces Kill 30 Militants in Orakzai Operation Following Deadly Attack

Pakistani security forces have killed 30 militants in the Orakzai district during a major counterterrorism operation, the military announced Thursday, describing the fighters as “Indian-sponsored Khawarij terrorists, according to APP.”

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clashes erupted in Jamal Maya, a rugged area of Orakzai, during an intelligence-driven operation. Intense fire exchanges left all 30 militants dead. The operation, ISPR said, targeted those directly linked to a deadly October 7 assault in which senior army officers—Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat—were among the martyrs.

“These successful operations have avenged the heinous act and brought the main perpetrators to justice,” the military’s statement declared.

The October 7 attack deeply rattled the region and triggered a series of swift “retribution operations” across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security officials say the slain militants were part of a network responsible for orchestrating the ambush that claimed the lives of Pakistan Army personnel.

In the aftermath, security forces intensified raids across tribal districts, focusing on dismantling militant safe havens and disrupting cross-border networks. ISPR emphasized that “sanitization operations” are continuing in Orakzai to ensure no remaining fighters escape.

“Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast and determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” the statement said, vowing that the campaign will not end until militant groups are dismantled completely.

The reference to “Indian-sponsored” militants underscores Islamabad’s long-standing accusations that hostile actors across the border are fueling violence inside Pakistan. India, for its part, has consistently rejected such claims.

The developments highlight the precarious security landscape along Pakistan’s western frontier, where militant groups continue to exploit difficult terrain and porous borders. Yet for Islamabad, the swift retaliation in Orakzai serves as both a message of resilience and a signal of intent: that the blood of its fallen soldiers will be answered with force.