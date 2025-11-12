No More Operations: Pakistan’s KP Leaders Call for Talks, Not War

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Calls for Peace Over War Amid Rising Afghan Border Tensions

Peshawar — Against the backdrop of mounting tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and a recent wave of deadly attacks, political leaders, tribal elders, civil society representatives, and religious scholars gathered in Peshawar this week with one message: peace cannot be imposed through force, according to “Dawn News”.

At a historic peace jirga convened by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, participants from across the political spectrum denounced the idea of renewed military operations in the tribal districts, warning that two decades of conflict had already left deep scars without delivering lasting stability.

“War should be the last option,” said KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, addressing the jirga in the provincial assembly chamber. “We have tried the path of force for over twenty years, and it has only multiplied our pain. Now we must try the path of dialogue, inclusive, transparent, and rooted in wisdom.”

The jirga, attended by former governors, chief ministers, lawmakers from both provincial and national assemblies, business and media representatives, and influential tribal figures, was the most inclusive peace dialogue held in KP in years. Its timing, coming amid escalating border tensions with Kabul and a surge in militant attacks across the northwest, gave the gathering both urgency and symbolic weight.

A Call for Dialogue with Kabul

In a joint declaration, the jirga urged Islamabad to prioritize talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government, arguing that regional peace was inseparable from peace across the Durand Line. It called for reopening all trade routes with Afghanistan and using diplomatic channels to reduce tensions, emphasizing that “Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot survive without each other.”

Senior PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser echoed this sentiment. “There will be peace in Pakistan once there is peace in Afghanistan,” he said. “The two nations are bound by culture, geography, and faith. We must use diplomacy, not division.”

Participants also demanded that the federal government consult the KP leadership before making decisions on Afghan or counterterrorism policy. “Policies designed in closed rooms have failed,” Afridi said, urging a “shift” in the Centre’s approach. “We must come out of isolation and include every stakeholder, the politicians, the security forces, the civil society, the people.”

Rejecting the Logic of Force

Throughout the day-long session, speaker after speaker rejected the notion of another military campaign in the tribal belt. They argued that the earlier operations, though carried out in the name of counterterrorism had displaced millions, destroyed livelihoods, and left behind unhealed trauma.

“We repeatedly speak of peace, but some still believe in bullets,” Afridi said. “Peace will not come from decisions imposed on us from afar. It will come when we decide together.”

The Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) often fierce rivals in provincial politics, found rare common ground. ANP’s veteran leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain declared: “There should be no more ‘good Taliban’ or ‘bad Taliban.’ We have paid too heavy a price for those narratives. Only a political, inclusive process can ensure peace.”

He reminded the audience of the ANP’s own sacrifices, including the assassination of his son by militants. “We faced militancy head-on, launched operations when needed, and rehabilitated our people. But we owned our mistakes and we learned that force alone cannot build peace.”

Reimagining Counterterrorism

KP Governor Ahmad Karim Kundi praised the jirga as an “excellent move that evokes our sense of collective wisdom and national unity.” He urged participants to form a multi-party committee to continue peace dialogues and bridge divisions between the provincial and federal governments.

“Our politics may differ, but our peace is shared,” he said. “We must set aside politics and think of our next generations. The weapons left behind by global powers in Afghanistan have turned against us modern arms, night vision rifles, technologies we cannot match. We must fight this menace through unity, not blame.”

The jirga’s declaration demanded an in-camera briefing for lawmakers on ongoing military actions and full implementation of past KP Assembly resolutions on peace. It also proposed forming ‘peace forums’ comprising youth, women, minorities, and political representatives to foster grassroots reconciliation.

It further demanded financial justice for KP, calling for the province’s due share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) and other federal entitlements such as Net Hydel Profit and excise duties on oil. “Peace cannot thrive on empty promises,” one participant remarked. “Economic deprivation feeds instability.”

“Peace Above Politics”

Former chief minister Mehmood Khan questioned the fate of previous jirgas. “We have held peace jirgas before; where are their outcomes?” he asked. “This time, we must act, not just talk.

A jirga with true representation should negotiate directly with the Centre on KP’s rights.”

The call for unity cut across party lines. Opposition leader Ibadullah Khan of the PML-N said his party joined hands with the PTI government “because terrorism is the number one issue.” He stressed, “We have set aside our differences for peace. There will be no forgiveness for those who killed our children.”

As the session drew to a close, participants condemned recent attacks in Bannu, Wana, and Islamabad, describing them as “attempts to sabotage peace efforts.” Former minister Kamran Bangash wrote on X before the jirga: “The enemies of peace will fail, peace is our future.”

A Province Seeking Its Voice

The KP peace jirga marks a significant shift in tone in a province that has borne the brunt of Pakistan’s long war on terror. It reflects growing disillusionment with military centered policies and a yearning for local agency in shaping the region’s security future.

For many in KP, peace is not just the absence of war, it is justice, consultation, and development. As CM Afridi concluded: “Our security forces gave immense sacrifices, and we honor them. But true peace will come only when every citizen, every party, every tribe becomes part of the process.”

In a country where decisions on war and peace are often made behind closed doors, the jirga’s collective voice cautious, insistent, and rooted in the memory of loss, carried a rare moral clarity.

“We have tried operations,” one elder said quietly as the assembly emptied. “Now, let us try understanding.”